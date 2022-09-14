Skip to main content

Trainer Says Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Is In Great Shape

Oladipo entering the season with plenty motivation
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Besides trade talks, the biggest story this offseason for the Miami Heat was shooting guard Victor Oladipo and his current status.

Considering he hasn't performed at an All-Star level since the 2018-2019 season, some NBA critics have written Oladipo off. He has been vocal in responding to them, stating ‘A Revenge Tour’ is coming next season and the critics will “hold that L”.

Contrary to what pundits have said, Wes Goldberg mentioned on a recent episode of the “Locked on Heat” podcast that Oladipo’s trainer has stated he is making progress and looks “better than ever”.

Victor Oladipo’s trainer texted me and said, ‘Vic looks better than ever. He looks better than he did even last year,'” Goldberg said.

Due to quadriceps surgery, Oladipo played just 12 games with the Heat in the two seasons. He averaged 12 points, three rebounds, and three assists.

Oladipo might end up facing a roadblock this season as fellow teammate Tyler Herro is fighting for a starting role at shooting guard, the same position Oladipo plays. However, whoever doesn’t get the starting role could arguably be one of the best bench players this season.

