Watch Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem Try to Do the Griddy

The Miami Heat had their media day Monday, displaying the different personalities of the team.

While there are moments to discuss expectations and projections for the year, there are also times for fun and entertainment. One of them was seeing Heat rookie Orlando Robinson instructing veteran Udonis Haslem on how to do the Griddy dance.

The Heat’s Twitter account posted the video with the caption, “UD’s been trying to learn how to do the griddy all day.”

Haslem is entering his 20th and final season. He ties Dirk Nowitzki and the late Kobe Bryant for the longest tenure of any player with one team. He is enjoying his time on his last media day. Haslem has established himself as a leader in Miami, despite only playing 18 total games in the past three seasons.

Many have criticized his lack of playing time upon his decision to re-sign with the team. Haslem has defended himself and shut down those critics on Duncan Robinson’s podcast.

“Another misconception is that I take up a roster spot,” Udonis Haslem said. “There’s something going on here, which you dumb motherf****** can’t understand. You’re so focused on my age and why I’m here. There’s a reason why I’m f****** here.”

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.