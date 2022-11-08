Where The Miami Heat Rank In This Week's NBA Power Rankings

The Miami Heat aren't where many expected to be at this point in the season.

They are off last year's pace of earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. To their credit, the Heat are sitting at 4-7 but have played one of the league's toughest schedules. In this week's NBA.com power rankings, the Heat check in at No. 14.

The Heat have badly missed P.J. Tucker's presence and power forward remains one of their glaring weaknesses. Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Max Strus have all battled consistency issues.

Here's what NBA.com senior writer John Schumann had to say about the Heat:

"The Heat did pick up two wins last week, avenging their prior losses in Northern California," Schumann wrote. Kyle Lowry totaled 35 points and 16 "assists in the two games, Jimmy Butler closed the win over the Warriors (three-point play for the lead, block on Stephen Curry, dagger jumper) and Tyler Herro hit the game-winner against the Kings.

"But the Heat are (4-7) against what hasn’t been a particularly tough schedule when you consider the Warriors’ early struggles."

