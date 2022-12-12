Where The Miami Heat Sit In The Latest NBA Power Rankings

NBA.com says the Heat are the 20th-best team in the league

The Miami Heat are still one of the most unpredictable teams in the NBA.

They can defeat the Boston Celtics on one night and then lose to the San Antonio Spurs a few games later. The inconsistencies have made it tough to gauge the team but they are No. 20 in the latest power rankings by NBA.com.

Here's what NBA.com writer John Schumann had to say about the Heat as they enter a four-game road trip tonight against the Indiana Pacers. They also have stops against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Spurs.

The Heat are just 3-9 on the road," Schumann wrote. "But five of those nine losses were within five points in the last five minutes, they’ve got the league’s sixth-ranked road defense (110.4 points allowed per 100), and the four-game trip that they have this week is certainly one on which they can pick up multiple wins."



MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Heat struggling in games against losing teams. CLICK HERE

Defense becoming an issue for Heat. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler frustrated with team's lack of consistency. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com