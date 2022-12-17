Who the Miami Heat Could’ve Had: Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell is playing at an MVP level his first season with the Cleveland Cavaliers

Guard Donovan Mitchell is shining his first year with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The three-time All-Star is taking no breaks in establishing himself as one of the best scorers in the NBA, especially after Friday's 41-point performance against the Indiana Pacers.

Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff believes Mitchell, is averaging 29.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists, should be in the MVP conversation.

“I think it’s fair for him to be in that conversation for sure,” Bickerstaff said. “Not to slight any other guys, because there’s some phenomenal players in this league. But the MVP should include winning, and he’s helped us continue to grow and get to the spot we’re in now.”

Miami Heat fans can only stare in envy. Mitchell is putting Cleveland in the conversation of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. The effect he is having could have been on the Heat, who were the favorite to acquire him during free agency.

Mitchell made it clear he wanted a split from the Utah Jazz. The Heat had several factors on their side. Mitchell had a close relationship with Jazz minority owner Dwyane Wade, a former Heat icon. Mitchell also hung out with Jimmy Butler and played pickup ball with Bam Adebayo in the offseason.

The rumors faded around August, leaving Heat fans disappointed. Many continue to plead for them to get another superstar alongside Butler.

The recent performances by Tyler Herro are Bam Adebayo are encouraging but many wonder can they sustain it. For now, the Heat are content with their core.

Still, seeing Mitchell’s success leaves room for desire.

