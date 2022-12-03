Will Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Deliver On His Multiple Championship Guarantees?

Butler claims the Heat will win the NBA title for a third time this season

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is starting to sound like the NBA's version of Joe Namath.

In 1969, it was Namath who guaranteed the New York Jets would win the Super Bowl III. This season, Butler has made similar statements on three occasions.

The latest came after the Heat's victory Friday against the Boston Celtics. At the end of the postgame interview, he was asked by Heat television announcer Eric Reid about what the future holds.

Butler answered, "A championship."

Butler also guaranteed a title while promoting the new City Edition uniforms on Instagram.

“When you’re talking about Heat, white hot,” Butler said when talking about the different style of numbers on the team’s City Edition uniform. “Deep run into the playoffs, championship caliber, that’s the second two is about. You put the two together, Pat Riley, we’re getting your 10th championship.”

In early November, Butler again claimed the Heat were going to win the title. After a 2-5 start, he gave his thoughts on the state of the team in an interview with The Athletic.

We’re still going to win the championship, and I don’t care what nobody says," Butler said. "Count us out. We’re going to win the f*cking championship. I’m telling you. I don’t give a damn that we started 2-5.”

Now, we will see if Butler can match Namath's call.

