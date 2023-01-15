With Dolphins Eliminated From Playoffs, the South Florida Fan Focus Turns To Striving Miami Heat

The Dolphins loss to Buffalo Bills in AFC Wild Card gives Miami Heat the full spotlight

The Miami Dolphins season is over after losing 34-31 to the Buffalo Bills in the NFL Wild Card Round, meaning South Florida fans can now turn their attention to the Miami Heat.

The Dolphins can now look forward to next season while things start to intensify for the Heat. After winning three straight and moving four games above .500 for the first time this season, they are now the main topic of conversation among Miami sports fans.

The Heat are No. 1 in the Southeast Division and haven't loss since falling to the red-hot Brooklyn Nets Jan. 8. They accomplished the winning streak despite playing without starters Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin and Kyle Lowry.

Even with the focus shifting sports, the Dolphins have nothing to hang their heads about. They were heavy underdogs, starting third-string rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson.

Still, the Dolphins had a chance late but failed on a 4th-and-6 conversion, allowing the Bills to run out the clock. The Dolphins are winless in the postseason since 2000 but there is reason for optimism next season.

In the meantime, South Florida fans catch the Heat Monday on the road against the Atlanta Hawks.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.