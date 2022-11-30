With The Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Returning Soon, Other Eastern Conference Powers Are Also Regaining Health

Butler, James Harden and Khris Middleton are all hoping to return from injury this weekend

The good news for Miami Heat is they are almost back to full strength with Jimmy Butler expected back for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics.

The bad news is a couple of other Eastern Conference powers are getting healthy, too.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Khris Middleton (wrist) of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden (foot) are nearing returns returns from injury. Both teams were considered championship contenders in the East entering the season.

Butler will miss his seventh straight game because of ankle and knee problems. They are targeting his return for Friday against the Celtics. Middleton hasn't played since being injured last year in the second round of the playoffs. Many felt the Bucks would have made the Finals if not for his injury.

Harden has been out since Nov. 2 because of a strained foot tendon.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Caleb Martin becomes offensive X-Factor. CLICK HERE

Max Strus back in the flow after injury. CLICK HERE

Tyler Herro impacting in more ways than scoring. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com