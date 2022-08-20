Skip to main content

YouTube Personality Jake Paul Offers $250K If Heat Star Jimmy Butler Keeps His New Hairdo All Season

Butler’s new dreads receive admiration from Paul and Tyler Herro.

This offseason, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has made headlines for his newest hairstyle. 

Count teammate Tyler Herro and YouTube personality Jake Paul among the fans of the new look. Herro was interviewed by Paul in a video posted by the @betr Twitter account. 

“It’s awesome,” Herro said. “I love it. I think he should rock it the whole season.”

Paul went far as saying he would give Butler $250,000 if he keeps the style all season. Paul has a net worth of $30 million after rising to fame because of his social media personality. 

“I think it’s fire,” Paul said of Butler's haircut.

Butler released a video of his hair extensions a few weeks ago, receiving mixed reception from fans and players. Heat point guard Kyle Lowry was not a fan of the dreads, which he made clear on Vince Carter’s podcast, “The VC Show.”

"I talked to him on FaceTime on Tuesday,” Lowry said. “I said, 'What the f***?' He's there saying, 'It's fire yo.' I said, 'Bruh, come on.'”

Even with the hair getting so much attention, Butler is just looking to continue his production from last season. He received his sixth All-Star selection after averaging 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. He led the Heat to within one victory from the NBA Finals, losing to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. 

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

