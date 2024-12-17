Miami vs. Pistons Takeaways: Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat’s Winning Streak Snapped
The Miami Heat (13-11) lost another overtime game against the Detroit Pistons (11-16), falling 125-124 in the Motor City.
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. Jimmy Butler had one of the best regular-season games of his career.
Butler completely dominated in this game. He finished with 35 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists on 57.1 percent shooting and 33.3 percent from three-point range. Butler was the Heat’s only bright spot offensively for much of the loss. The All-Star also excelled defensively as well with four steals and one block.
2. Tyler Herro’s clutch shot put the Heat into overtime, but he missed the game-winning shot.
Herro had a sub-par night efficiency-wise compared to how great he’s been this year. He finished with 23 points, four rebounds, and one assist on 36 percent shooting and 23.5 percent from three-point range. His shot choice this season has consisted of three-point attempts and attacking the basket to either get fouled or convert in the paint. Unfortunately for the Heat, he only went 4 of 17 from long range. Herro looks to bounce back against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.
3. Dru Smith continues to shine in his increased role.
Smith has now played at least 25 minutes in four straight games and has taken full advantage of the increased action. He recorded seven points and two assists across 31 minutes. His impact usually goes beyond the box score, though it'll be hard to ignore his impressive six steals this time.
4. Bam Adebayo had a solid night when the Heat needed more.
Adebayo was far from inefficient, finishing with 15 points, eight rebounds, and three assists. However, the Heat needed more, with Herro having a rare, inefficient night and Jimmy Butler being the only player carrying the offense. It didn't feel like Adebayo's strong defense bothered the Pistons, either.
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11. Follow our coverage on Facebook.