Nassir Little, LeBron James Have More In Common Than Just Wearing A Miami Heat Jersey
The Miami Heat signed forward Nassir Little on a one-year deal earlier this week.
It's Little's third team in his five-year NBA career. He's become a journeyman earlier in his career.
Who is Little and what can he bring to the team?
Little had an impressive high school career, winning MVP honors at the Jordan Classic. He also won the award for the McDonald's game.
The only player to win both is LeBron James.
Little played just one season at North Carolina before entering the 2019 NBA draft. The Portland Trail Blazers selected him at No. 25.
Little scored a career-high 30 points against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb 1, 2021. He had six rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal.
The signing is a surprise. It's a risky move, but he must prove he can be an asset to this team.
Little needs to improve as a 3-point shooter if he wants playing time in Miami.
In addition, durability is also a factor. He has a history of injuries, including a left shoulder tear and abdominal surgery that caused him to miss a lot of time.
Last year he averaged 3.4 points and 1.7 rebounds in 10.2 minutes and a career-high 85 percent from the foul line in 45 games with the Phoenix Suns.
Little, 24, has the physical tools. There's room for improvement. Could Miami develop him? Can he be a physical player? Will he embrace Heat culture?
These are the key questions entering this season.
