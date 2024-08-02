NBA Analyst Claims Heat’s Success Hinges On Making Bam Adebayo No. 1 Option
The Miami Heat need veteran superstar Jimmy Butler's postseason strength to contend for an NBA championship, but not all believe he needs to suit up as the top option.
Three-time All-Star Bam Adebayo is the proven anchor of their defense, now showcasing an expanded offensive skillset at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This prompted ESPN's Ramona Shelburne to share her belief in Adebayo as the Heat's No. 1 option rather than Butler.
“I think they need to give the keys to Bam Adebayo. It's been coming for a few years," Shelburne said on NBA Today. "They've been built around Jimmy Butler, but Jimmy Butler has not been available."
While Butler does tend to miss a significant part of the regular season, he almost always shows up when it matters most. 2024 is the exception, as he was sidelined for the Round 1 series against the eventual champion Boston Celtics. He is also the main reason, however, for their two NBA Finals appearances since 2020.
"We've seen in these Olympics, Bam's got a little more to his offensive game. They need more scoring. Bam is capable of giving them more scoring," Shelburne said. "He can hit the three-ball now, midrange, as soon as they start playing more through him instead of just relying on Jimmy to be carrying them, that’s when this team really takes off."
Giving Adebayo the keys during the regular season isn't a terrible approach, but Butler should remain the top option during the playoffs.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE.