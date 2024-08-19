NBA Analyst Sees Monster Season From Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler With Contract At Stake
All eyes are on Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler this season, as he hits unrestricted free agency next summer.
Butler is expected to seek the maximum deal, whether it's from the Heat or elsewhere. First, he needs to prove himself worthy of this lucrative contract as a 34-year-old riddled with health problems.
NBA analyst Brian Windhorst of ESPN expects the six-time All-Star to do just that, citing it the main reason he's buying into the Heat this season.
"[A] Jimmy Butler [that's] highly motivated to be a free agent. I think is a different animal," Windhorst shared in a segment titled 'Buy or Sell'. "The Heat have had absolutely miserable health the last couple years. I still don't exactly understand the Terry Rozier trade, giving up a first."
The Heat acquired Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets midway through last season, leaving him with minimal time to get acclimated to their system. Allowing him a full season alongside Butler and Bam Adebayo should lead to more impactful box scores.
"At times, it seems like Jimmy looks for reasons not to play, and maybe that will be the prevailing situation," Windhorst said. "But I believe that Jimmy is going to be in killer mode to try and prove himself to the Heat and whoever else in the league."
It's hard to imagine Butler needing a career year to land the max from Miami's front office, considering he's been at the helm for two NBA Finals appearances. The last time he played on an expiring contract was with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019, which was one of the most impactful seasons of his career.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE.