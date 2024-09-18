NBA Analyst Weighs In On Miami Heat's Rotation For This Season
After a disappointing and much earlier exit postseason exit than expected, fans and media continue to speculate about the Miami Heat's best rotation this season.
Despite the many routes the organization can take, ESPN's Zach Lowe believes he has created the best starting lineup the Heat can put together.
On “The Lowe Post” podcast, Lowe stated the starting five should consist of Terry Rozier, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Bam Adebayo. This versatile, small ball lineup should provide the best chances of the Heat avoiding the Play-In Tournament for a third straight season.
Lowe suggested staggering the starting five throughout games so Butler or Adebayo are on the court much as possible while Herro or Rozier helped lead the second units.
The five players Lowe listed for his starting five are the best overall players for the Heat.
That said, it is optimal for those players to close games despite Duncan Robinson and Nikola Jovic performing better as starters than reserves. Duncan went from 14.4 points per game scorer on 42 percent from the arc as a starter to 11.1 points per game on 36 percent last year. Jovic's improvement from bench and G-League player to full-time starter was significant for Lowe to admit it made him “eat crow for questioning why Spoelstra was bothering to start him.”
It is best to keep Jaquez as a reserve to replace some of the value the Heat lose when Butler leaves the court, especially with the loss of Caleb Martin to the Philadelphia. Herro can always return to the bench and still play starter-level minutes as a closer, which he did in 2022 when he won Sixth Man of the Year. This makes the starting lineup likely consist of Rozier, Robinson, Butler, Jovic, and Adebayo.
