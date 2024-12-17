NBA Champion Weighs In On Idea Of Heat Trading Jimmy Butler To The Phoenix Suns
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler appears interested in joining the superstar duo of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant on the Phoenix Suns.
A trade to the Suns would center around disappointing guard Bradley Beal and their remaining draft capital. There's a high likelihood better offers are proposed to the Heat elsewhere, but that doesn't stop the NBA community from raising questions around this potential blockbuster deal.
This includes retired champion Richard Jefferson, who believes moving Beal to Miami could come with its own challenges.
"How do they get Jimmy Butler? I'm asking," Jefferson began on NBA Today. "So this ain't just about what Jimmy Butler wants, it's also about 'Hey Bradley,' we're sending you someplace else because I don't see one draft asset, I don't see other young assets. I know Devin Booker and Kevin Durant aren't the people they're talking about."
The follow-up question posed regarded where Butler stands in the NBA hierarchy. Butler is viewed as the top option on the Heat as it stands, but could swiftly drop to No. 3 in Phoenix. Jefferson is confident the six-time All-Star can fill whatever role is asked of him.
"Jimmy, 100%," Jefferson said. "He's an elite defensive player, a tough, gritty player. He's versatile. Do I think he should be the No. 1 guy? I still think he has that ability, but I also think he's an intelligent enough basketball player where he can make it fit anywhere."
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI.