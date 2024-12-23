NBA Executive Projects Miami Heat Will Keep Jimmy Butler Amid Nonstop Trade Rumors
All some Miami Heat fans want for Christmas is an end to the nonstop Jimmy Butler trade rumors.
Barring something entirely unexpected, we won’t see a proper resolution this week.
That doesn’t mean there’s no news on the Butler front. ESPN NBA insider Bobby Marks reported Monday he recently heard at the G League Showcase in Orlando that the Heat likely will not trade Butler in the coming weeks.
“There is a growing consensus among the teams I talked to that unless the six-time All-Star becomes a distraction, or the Heat receive a trade offer they cannot turn down, Butler will be on the Heat’s roster once the deadline passes,” Marks wrote.
Marks’ colleague, Shams Charania, reported earlier this month the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, and Phoenix Suns could all be suitors for Butler. The 35-year-old hits unrestricted free agency next summer and is expected to decline his $52 million player option.
Butler has not publicly demanded a trade. He has also continued playing when healthy and averages 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists.
“Miami has to do what is best for them, not what is in the best interest for Butler,” a Western Conference executive told Marks.
Miami entered play on Dec. 23 with +6000 odds to win the NBA Finals (via Hard Rock Bet). The Heat are a middle-of-the-pack team seemingly intent on riding it out with Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro.
If the Heat view keeping Butler as their best option, then it certainly sounds like a trade is unlikely. Good luck getting the rumors and hypothetical trades to end anytime soon, though.
MORE HEAT NEWS
Miami Heat Rookie Kel’el Ware Finally Earns Opportunity in Loss to Magic
Former NBA Star Wants Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler to Join Future Hall of Famer
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.