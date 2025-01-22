NBA Fans Predict Jimmy Butler To Phoenix Suns After Recent Transactions
The Jimmy Butler saga with the Miami Heat has been escalating as the trade deadline approaches.
Naturally, there have been many teams trying to acquire the six-time All-Star amidst the drama, but the Phoenix Suns have reportedly been Butler's No. 1 option.
Well, the Suns' latest moves have shown their persistence in acquiring the Heat forward. They are acquiring the draft capital necessary to obtain Butler.
Fans reacted to the probability of Butler wearing a Suns jersey soon.
The combination of Butler, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker is enough to scare any opposing defense.
And enough to encourage onlooking Suns fans...with a bit of hesitance. Phoenix acquiring large stars hasn't exactly produced the success they've hoped for the last few seasons.
Still, the possibility of three multi-time All-Stars combined only leaves fans' imaginations to run wild.
DID BUTLER TAKE SHOT AT HEAT COACH AND MANAGEMENT?
Butler attended the Unrivaled women’s basketball game between Phantom BC and Vinyl BC. After praising the new women’s basketball league during a sideline interview, Butler took aim at Phantom BC coach Adam Harrington.
“Anybody can do what he do … He’s just lucky he’s got such good players that they make him look good,” Butler said, “because he’s not that great at what he does.
“But my goodness, having hoopers like he’s’ got on his team … he’s a lucky guy,” Butler continued.
Butler knows Harrington well, having practiced with the former Dallas Mavericks guard as recently as October. Given Butler’s reputation for sarcasm and pettiness, we’re not sure if he’s genuinely dissing Harrington or just poking fun.
However, Butler made further comments some social media users perceived as a shot at Heat management, specifically coach Erik Spoelstra and president Pat Riley.
“Coaches are good, but when you got some talented players, they always make you look so much better,” Butler said.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.