NBA Insider Defends Controversial Jimmy Butler-Miami Heat Trade Report
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania recently caught the basketball world off guard when he reported the Miami Heat are open to trading star forward Jimmy Butler.
Some Heat fans reacted with shock, and others with disappointment. Then there was Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, who took to Twitter (formerly X) and angrily questioned Charania’s reporting, credibility, and integrity.
Charania defended himself then, and he still isn’t backing down. During a Dec. 17 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Charania said he “one thousand percent” stands by his reporting.
“This is probably the most vetted story I think I’ve ever put out,” Charania said. “I’m that confident in this story.”
Miami Heat owner Micky Arison retweeted Lee’s post accusing Charania of fabricating the story.
Although Butler didn’t personally attack Charania when he met with reporters last week, he made it clear he stood with his agent.
“I f—— love it,” Butler said. “I love it, I am all for the back and forth. Before he was my agent, he’s like, ‘I guess we’re like brothers now, we do everything together.’”
Butler hits unrestricted free agency next summer and is expected to decline his $52.4 million player option. He can opt out of his contract and sign a two-year, $113 million extension.
What should Butler expect on the open market? Charania hinted Butler may want to temper his expectations.
“[The Heat are] not that fearful that there’s a team out there that’s gonna be willing to give him [a max contract],” Charania told McAfee.
Charania’s ESPN colleague, Bobby Marks, reported something similar earlier this week. Marks said he expects a “close to nonexistent” free agent market for Butler, who turns 36 ahead of next season.
“Out of the teams with projected cap space, only the rebuilding Nets have more than $40 million,” Marks wrote. “Butler could opt in to his contract in the offseason and ask to be traded, but that would require cooperation from the Heat.”
