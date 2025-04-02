NBA Insider Expects Miami Heat To Bring Back Retired All-Star In Some Capacity
The Miami Heat had a rollercoaster of a regular season, sporting a 34-41 record and once again headed for the Play-In Tournament.
There might be some heartwarming news for Heat fans, however. After trading away one franchise star, the Heat might be bringing back a different one in a new role next season.
Longtime Heat reporter Ethan Skolnick hinted on the Five on the Floor podcast Tuesday the organization might bring back fan favorite Goran Dragic in some non-player form.
“Goran’s been around the organization a lot lately, and I expect him to be part of the organization next year. I think that’s the way that this is trending," Skolnick said.
Dragic, a 15-year NBA veteran, averaged 16 points, five assists, four rebounds and a steal during his seven seasons with the Heat. He was selected to his only All-Star team in 2017. Dragic averaged 21 points, five assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block during the Heat's 2020 run to the Finals.
Dragic left the Heat the summer of 2021 when he was traded to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Kyle Lowry. Dragic had stops with the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls before retiring in 2023.
"Also, I talked to Goran last year, and he said he wanted one year to kind of get his life where he wanted it, and then probably want to be with the Heat organization," Skolnick said. "You see him everywhere now, he’s doing community events and all that.”
