NBA Insider Gives Encouraging Update On Status Of Jimmy Butler This Season
Miami Heat fans may not have to deal with a summer of worrying if Jimmy Butler is leaving during the offseason.
All signs are pointing toward him returning for a sixth season with the Heat. It seems both sides just need to figure out how to handle Butler reportedly requesting a max contract extension. While speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Butler likely returns to Miami.
"From what I understand, Jimmy Butler is going to plan to be back with the Miami Heat next year," Windhorst said. "And even if there's no extension, he's going to focus on next season. He's got a player option in the summer of 2025 next year that he can use. He could basically be in Paul George's situation. I think Jimmy Butler wants to be in Miam."
The Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors are among the teams that reportedly have interest in Butler. Windhorst said the inquiries have been there but teams are starting to back off because they know the Heat and Butler have no plans of a breakup.
"There's teams that definitely said, `Hey, are you looking to get out,"' Windhorst said. "I think he said, `I'm solid in Miami.' I think that's been communicated to the Heat. I think Jimmy Butler is going to be with the Heat this year and focus on this season and we'll see what happens next summer."'
