NBA Insider Reaffirms Jimmy Butler ‘Not Interested’ in Joining Contender
Based on his recent behavior, you’d think Jimmy Butler would rather be anywhere but the Miami Heat.
That’s not entirely true.
A narrative has emerged in recent weeks that Butler, who requested a trade Jan. 2, does not want to play for the Memphis Grizzlies. That’s despite the Grizzlies entering play Thursday at 31-16 and holding third place in the West.
NBA insider Sam Amick confirmed that rumor Thursday morning.
“It was reported that, and it’s true, that Jimmy [and] his camp has sent word several times to Memphis that he’s not interested in playing for the Grizzlies,” Amick said on NBA Daily.
We’re not sure why Butler is so against joining the Grizzlies. Barring a horrific collapse, the Grizzlies are a lock to make the postseason without worrying about the Play-In Tournament.
Memphis also has an established young core in Desmond Bane, Ja Morant, and Jaren Jackson Jr.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported Monday the Heat aren’t wasting any time trying to find a suitor for Butler ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.
“I’m told the Heat remain engaged with multiple teams on potential Jimmy Butler deals,” Charania said. “That remain will so over the next week and a half.”
But?
“They have not yet received an offer that matches their asking price,” Charania continued.
BUTLER JOKES ABOUT BEING ‘UNEMPLOYED’
It’s easy to forget, given the nonstop drama, but Butler still plays for the Heat.
Butler, currently in the early stages of an indefinite suspension, may not have gotten that memo.
Butler posted a video to his Instagram story Tuesday of him trying to complete a purchase. One problem: his card didn’t work during an attempted contact-free payment.
Someone suggested Butler try inserting his credit card. Another patron thought he heard a smiling Butler say something noteworthy.
“Did you just say that? ‘You are currently unemployed, so your card doesn’t work,’ sir?” the patron asks Butler.
Butler should inform the NBPA if he believes he’s unemployed. The union is expected to file a grievance on Butler’s behalf to recoup some of the millions he could lose during his latest suspension.
Butler’s kept busy on social media during this latest suspension, regularly posting on his Instagram story. He also referenced the show “Martin” and the character Tommy Strawn.
Strawn was known for not having a job in the show.
WINDHORST SKEPTICAL OF BUTLER TO KINGS
Don’t expect to see Butler wearing a Sacramento Kings uniform anytime soon.
Rumors emerged Tuesday afternoon the Kings could make a play for Butler, who requested a trade earlier this month. Any potential Butler-Kings trade would theoretically likely bring All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox to Miami.
If the Kings do trade Fox, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst is skeptical the move would also feature Butler.
“I do not believe that Jimmy Butler going to Sacramento is part of the option here,” Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective. “I have my reasons for that.”
Windhorst acknowledged the situation “could change.” He added that he was making those comments Tuesday night before the episode’s Wednesday release.
“There’s not been discussion, I think, with the Butler side,” Windhorst reported. “Not that that’s absolutely vital, but I can just leave it at that.”
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.