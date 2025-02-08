NBA Insider Reveals Heat Walked Away From Blockbuster Trade For Perennial All-Star
The Miami Heat were able to rid their roster of veteran star Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline but didn't receive a player of the same caliber in return.
While former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins is going to act as a key contributor for the Heat, he simply cannot compare to Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant. There were rumblings of Miami's front office acquiring Durant prior to the deadline, but the blockbuster move fell through, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst.
"It was there to be done, Durant to Miami, and the teams traded proposals, sources said," Shelburne and Windhorst wrote. "But Phoenix, which paid for Durant in 2023 with four first-round picks and three pick swaps to Brooklyn, was seeking significant compensation for the player, who is now 36 and under contract for just one more season."
The Suns' asking price was simply too high for Heat team president Pat Riley, as the ESPN reporters went on to explain why Miami ended negotiations.
"Ultimately, the Heat felt they would be mortgaging their future by going down the path with Durant, sources said, and they didn't move forward in the talks. The third attempt to land Durant would not be the charm for Riley and Heat," Shelburne and Windhorst concluded.
Luckily for Heat fans, there may be a fourth opportunity to land the 14-time All-Star. If the Suns disappoint the remainder of the regular season and in the playoffs, the front office could deal Durant this offseason.
