NBA Insider Reveals Jimmy Butler Hasn’t Opposed Trade To Eastern Conference Title Contender
All signs are pointing to Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler holding a strong preference for a trade to the Phoenix Suns.
The issue is there are complications with dealing Butler to the Suns, highlighted by guard Bradley Beal's no-trade clause and lucrative contract. These holdups could force the six-time All-Star to widen his list of preferred suitors, one of which is potentially the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA Insider Sam Amick of The Athletic revealed that despite recent reports, the Bucks have not been told to pass on a trade for Butler.
"So, let’s say, for the sake of discussion, that there’s just no deal to be done with Phoenix. If that ultimately proves to be the case, Butler — who has a player option worth $52.4 million for next season — will have to consider other routes," Amick wrote. "And while it remains unclear which teams are truly willing to get into the Butler business, two league sources insisted that the Milwaukee Bucks have not, contrary to reports, been told by Butler’s camp that he doesn’t want to play there."
A Big Three of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and a motivated, healthy Butler could make serious noise in the Eastern Conference. It's also worth noting the 35-year-old Heat forward held a strong desire to play alongside Lillard just a few offseasons ago.
"Giannis Antetokounmpo was sure to highlight their 0-8 record against the top-three teams in the East after Sunday’s one-sided loss to New York. That sort of messaging, one could argue, should compel Milwaukee to keep the option open as the deadline nears," Amick concluded.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.