NBA Insider Reveals Where Jimmy Butler Hopes To Spend The Rest Of His Career
The Miami Heat's plan to hear out trade offers on star Jimmy Butler seemingly does not align with the six-time All-Star's blueprint for his future.
NBA Insider of ESPN Brian Windhorst revealed where he believes Butler hopes to spend the remainder of his NBA career.
"I think Jimmy Butler's preference would be to sign an extension in Miami," Windhorst said on First Take. "He hoped to do that last summer, but Pat Riley came out at the end of the last season and said that's not what the Heat were doing."
This makes even more clear the Heat's plan for the coming years, and the breakout campaign of Tyler Herro simply added to their confidence in the idea. Miami's front office hopes to retool around the young duo of Herro and Bam Adebayo by moving Butler for future assets.
"I think that's what he'd like to do. I think he'd like to stay there, but as you talk to people around the league, I think any of the big-name players that could possibly get traded during this season, most executives, think if there was any player that would get moved, it would be Jimmy Butler," Windhorst concluded.
Butler led the Heat to multiple NBA Finals appearances, but failure to get over the hump on multiple occasions destroyed the front office's confidence in him leading the charge.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.