NBA Insider Says Damian Lillard Has Chance To Atone For 2023 Mistake
Sometimes, a detour is necessary to reach your true destination.
After two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, All-Star guard Damian Lillard has been waived. The remaining $103 million on his contract will be stretched to make room for free-agent center Myles Turner.
Since Milwaukee was not Lillard’s preferred destination upon joining the team in 2023, some NBA analysts believe being waived gives him a clean slate to pursue the franchises he originally desired.
This includes ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. He thinks Lillard could revisit a potential move to the Miami Heat, one of his reported top landing spots two years ago.
"It goes down as one of the all-time disappointments. To make that kind of trade and not even get a playoff series win out of it," MacMahon said on The Hoop Collective.
"But again, he didn't want to be there," he continued. "He had to actively try to make sure he wasn't miserable. Now if he still wants to get to Miami, that's probably going to be on the table."
MacMahon noted with Lillard coming off an Achilles injury, he could be willing to sign a minimum deal next season if he’s healthy enough to play. If that’s the case, the nine-time All-Star is expected to draw interest from several contenders including the Heat.
