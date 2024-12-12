NBA Insider Shams Charania Facing Skepticism As A Tyler Herro Report Proved Inaccurate
Miami Heat fans were not thrilled to hear that the front office is hearing out offers for their beloved star, Jimmy Butler.
The fanbase is still holding out hope that the reports from ESPN's Shams Charania are false, as Butler's agent Bernie Lee is claiming. Heat fans discovered a false report from Charania last season to raise skepticism around the NBA Insider.
In late March, Charania reported that "[Tyler Herro] has not played in a while, there's no real sense when he'll be back." Herro replied to the post himself with a cap emoji, implying this return update was wrong. Herro returned roughly a week later on April 5 against the Houston Rockets.
Heat fans are holding out hope that Charania messed up once again, and Butler will remain the cornerstone of their franchise.
CHARANIA FIRES BACK AT BUTLER'S AGENT
Butler's agent, Bernie Lee, was quick to call out Charania for "fabricated" reports regarding Butler's interest in the Phoenix Suns. Still, the NBA Insider doubled down on his information being valid Thursday.
"I 1000% stand by my reporting. It's fully vetted. And as a professional, that's what I do, that's what I get paid to do... report truthfully and accurately. That's what this is. Period," Charania said on First Take.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst also backed up Charania, claiming executives around the league view Butler as the star most likely to see a change of scenery.
I think any of the big-name players that could possibly get traded during this season, most executives, think if there was any player that would get moved, it would be Jimmy Butler," Windhorst concluded.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.