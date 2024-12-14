NBA Insider Shares New Information On Jimmy Butler Trade Saga
The Jimmy Butler trade saga continues as more and more rumors are swirling every day. New teams are being listed as destinations while Butler and his camp continue to deny most reports. The six time All-Star has been the main subject of trade discussions throughout the NBA for over a week now.
A new report has come out from Marc Stein's Substack page, revealing new information on Butler's trade situation.
The Miami Heat sit as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-10 record. While it seems like a strong possibility that Butler could be moved, the team is playing strong basketball as of late. It would be one thing if the Heat were sitting at the bottom of the conference but the team has an above .500 record behind strong play from guys like Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.
Earlier this week, reports came out about Butler's preferred destinations. Those destinations include the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets. Another team that ESPN Insider Shams Charania says could be interested are the Phoenix Suns. Butler's agent, Bernie Lee, was quick to question Charania's reporting and publicly called him out for fabricating his reports regarding the Suns' interest.
If Butler gets moved prior to the trade deadline on February 6, a team would need to give up a lot of outgoing money to match Butler's $48 million salary. Since the Heat are a tax apron team, they don't have a lot of financial flexibility.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
