NBC Host Mike Tirico Heaps Praise on Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade's Color Analysis
NBC Sports Olympics host Mike Tirico is a big supporter of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade.
He believes that Wade did a great job as the color analyst for the men's basketball broadcasts. Tirico could not complement Wade enough in a four-minute segment that was produced on Saturday,
Tirico complemented Wade on a job well done. As much as Tirico was complimentary, Wade was equally gracious.
"We enjoyed listening to you," Tirico said."It was like you were watching the game at home and forgot you were on tv,"
Wade thanked NBC for the chance they gave him to be paired with Noah Eagle. The two fed off of one another's personality like they were broadcasting games together for years.,
"I just had a major time here," Wade said, "I just want to thank NBC for the opportunity that they gave me."
Wade was also interviewed on the TODAY show last week, when it was being broadcast from Paris, Wade told anchor Craig Melvin he not only enjoyed what he was doing, but he thought he captured his own style.
“It’s fun, man. The atmosphere, the environment is vibrant. They said ‘Be yourself.’ And that’s the only way I was going to do this, if I could be myself. It’s like ... we’re watching the game together. This is how I talk basketball. I’m a hooper that knows the game, not an analyst that knows the game," Wade said. "I know certain people are used to hearing certain things. I want you to feel like were sitting on the couch right here and we’re watching the game, so that’s how I talk it.”
NBC will start broadcasting NBA games after this next season. Wade and Eagle did such a good job during the Olympics people are starting to pencil them in as the number one broadcast team on NBC's NBA telecasts.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI, He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.
