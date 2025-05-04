Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Makes Surprise Cameo on SNL
While the Denver Nuggets were Saturday night's big winners in NBA circles, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade enjoyed the last word.
Wade appeared in the opening monologue of Saturday Night Live host Quinton Brunson during a musical number highlighting the benefits of being short in stature.
Brunson, who is 4-foot-11, wanted "shorties to know that sky is the limit," and referenced cardboard cutouts of gymnast Simone Biles, rapper Kendrick Lamar and actor Tom Holland before being joined by superstar singer Sabrina Carpenter, who is barely a member of the 5-foot club.
After the duo danced, Miami native and SNL cast member Marcello Hernandez joined the skit to "feel taller" and was quickly joined by Wade, who said he was in the audience, saw the segment about being short, and "felt seen."
Wade said that being 6'4 in the basketball world is like being 4'10, referenced Shaq and then just admitted he "just really wanted to be in the song."
Rockettes-style leg kicks ensued, and that you'll just have to see to appreciate. Check the clip out here.
Wade is set to be the lead color analyst for NBA on NBC broadcasts later this season opposite Mike Tirico, reprising a role he excelled in at the 2024 Olympics. He also hosts the game show, "The Cube," on TNT.
Tony Mejia is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at tnyce1414@gmail.com