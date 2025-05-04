Miami Heat Represented Heavily at Star-Studded Grand Prix
The Miami Heat were heavily represented at the Miami Grand Prix, which was held for the fourth straight year and won by Australian Oscar Piastri.
Haywood Highsmith, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Davion Mitchell all posted on Instagram that they were in attendance at the event, which went off on Sunday amid sweltering weather that was cooled off by a little rain. The race was held at the Miami International Autodrome just outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and was the place to be for many in the South Florida area on the first weekend in May.
Celebrities in attendance included Kansas City chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, actor Timothee Chalamet, singer Jon Bon Jovi, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, former boxing champion Evander Holyfield, and actor Terry Crews.
Jaquez posted a picture of him in the pit, Highsmith displayed his access credential, and Mitchell showed off his view of the action.
Piastri, who is now on a grand prix win streak, was joined by teammate Lando Norris on the podium as McLaren posted a 1-2 finish.
F1 announced this past weekend that the contract for Miami to continue holding the race has been extended until 2041.