Miami Heat's Terry Rozier arrested In FBI sports betting probe
According to two of the most credible sports journalists in the country, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested by the FBI in Orlando as part of a sports betting gambling probe.
According to Charania, the Eastern District of New York and FBI director Kash Patel will formally announce "numerous arrests in illegal sports betting and poker game schemes" in a press conference at 10 am Eastern Time.
Rozier was previously cleared by the NBA after their investigation into the gambling allegations, finding that no league rules were broken. Rozier's attorney claiming they met with the NBA and FBI multiple times in 2023.
The 31 year-old is on the final deal of his contract with the Heat, set to earn $26.6 million this season. According to the Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman, "if Rozier were to be ruled ineligible by the NBA, such remaining salary at the time of such an NBA ruling would be wiped from the Heat's salary cap, luxury tax and tax aprons."
From an ESPN story that originally went up in January: “On the morning of March 23, 2023, a bettor at a sportsbook in Biloxi, Mississippi, placed $13,759 in bets on the unders on Rozier’s statistics in a game that night between the Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans, according to the documents, which ESPN acquired through an open records request. All 30 bets won, after Rozier, an eight-year veteran with the Hornets at the time, exited 10 minutes into the game, citing a foot issue.”