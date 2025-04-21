Oddsmakers Expect Miami Heat to Lose Game 2 at Cleveland Cavs By Double-Digits
The Miami Heat managed to stay close to the Cleveland Cavaliers for much of their Eastern Conference first-round Game 1 before losing 121-100. Once again, the Heat’s fourth-quarter woes killed any shot at success as the visitors were outscored 34-21 over the final 12 minutes.
The Cavs covered a 12.5-point spread to take a series lead in a weekend where favored East higher seeds went 4-0 straight up and against the number. Only the Timberwolves won as an underdogs on the opening weekend of the NBA playoffs, and the Cavs have opened as 12 or 12.5-point favorites for Wednesday night’s Game 3.
Cleveland shot 18-for-43 from 3-point range, led by sixth man Ty Jerome’s five makes, to help deliver the ‘over’ on a 215-point total. Miami did its part despite fewer shots, finishing at an above-average clip of 48.8 percent shooting from the field. Both teams shot 41.9 percent from 3-range in the series opener. Oddsmakers have made the Game 2 total 214.
Projected point totals are also out, courtesy of DraftKings, and Donovan Mitchell has the highest scoring total on the board (26.5). Tyler Herro has the highest scoring total on the Heat at 24.5, followed by Bam Adebayo (19.5), Andrew Wiggins (17.5), Davion Mitchell (10.5), Kel’el Ware (6.5), Haywood Highsmith (6.5), Duncan Robinson (5.5) and Alec Burks (5.5).
Adebayo led Miami with 24 Game 1 points, followed by Herro’s 21. In the four games against the Cavs this season, Herro led the Heat in scoring in the first two matchups, while Adebayo has finished as the top scorer over the past two encounters.
Tony Mejia is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at tnyce1414@gmail.com