Grizzlies make move as they await Ja Morant status
Ja Morant is injured again, and it's not clear yet how much time he will miss.
But as the Memphis Grizzlies point guard -- who has struggled to start a season that has been embroiled in controversy -- is being evaluated for a calf injury that caused his exit from Saturday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Grizzlies have made a roster move with a possible reinforcement.
Memphis has signed 6-foot-3 guard Jahmai Mashack to a two-way contract, waiving PJ. Hall to make room. Mashack is a 2025 second round pick who has playing for the Memphis Hustle, averaging 5.4 assists and 3.4 steals. The 22-year-old played for Tennessee in college.
Naturally, there's no way that Mashack replaces what Morant provides, but the depth add does hint that Morant could miss some time, which wouldn't be anything new. Morant hasn't played 10 straight games since 2022. So far, this season has been Morant's worst, averaging 17.9 points and 7.6 assists, but is shooting an anemic 35.9 percent from the floor, including 16.7 percent from three-point range. So this setback certainly won't help him find rhythm.
All of this comes as there's still a swirl about teams that could try to trade for Morant, if the Grizzlies decide to go a different direction. And it comes as Memphis got center Zach Edey back from offseason surgery, but is still without Ty Jerome and Brandon Clarke from the rotation.
Now with a 4-10 record, the Grizzlies won't find the going easier. They face Victor Wembanyama and the 8-4 Spurs in San Antonio on Tuesday night, closer to the top of the lottery race than the top of the standings.
