Grizzlies make move as they await Ja Morant status

Ja Morant is injured again, and it's not clear yet how much time he will miss.

But as the Memphis Grizzlies point guard -- who has struggled to start a season that has been embroiled in controversy -- is being evaluated for a calf injury that caused his exit from Saturday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Grizzlies have made a roster move with a possible reinforcement.

The @memgrizz today announced the team signed Jahmai Mashack to a two-way contract and waived PJ Hall. pic.twitter.com/JvryN7piXW — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) November 16, 2025

Memphis has signed 6-foot-3 guard Jahmai Mashack to a two-way contract, waiving PJ. Hall to make room. Mashack is a 2025 second round pick who has playing for the Memphis Hustle, averaging 5.4 assists and 3.4 steals. The 22-year-old played for Tennessee in college.

Naturally, there's no way that Mashack replaces what Morant provides, but the depth add does hint that Morant could miss some time, which wouldn't be anything new. Morant hasn't played 10 straight games since 2022. So far, this season has been Morant's worst, averaging 17.9 points and 7.6 assists, but is shooting an anemic 35.9 percent from the floor, including 16.7 percent from three-point range. So this setback certainly won't help him find rhythm.

Ja Morant injury update: Memphis Grizzlies star leaves game vs Cavs with calf soreness, will not return https://t.co/hwPCZctdwd — Commercial Appeal (@memphisnews) November 16, 2025

All of this comes as there's still a swirl about teams that could try to trade for Morant, if the Grizzlies decide to go a different direction. And it comes as Memphis got center Zach Edey back from offseason surgery, but is still without Ty Jerome and Brandon Clarke from the rotation.

Now with a 4-10 record, the Grizzlies won't find the going easier. They face Victor Wembanyama and the 8-4 Spurs in San Antonio on Tuesday night, closer to the top of the lottery race than the top of the standings.

More MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES stories

Three teams that could pry Morant away from Memphis

Zach Edey's return could bring some stability to Grizzlies