Opinion: Jimmy Butler Needs to Behave Like a Professional
As a huge Jimmy Butler fan, and I have been on his side through all of this because I think Pat Riley created this entire situation by being tyrannical maniac who will never apologize to anyone.
Riley started the mess by calling out his star player publicly, then not paying him while paying guys far lesser than Butler like Bam Adebayo, who has been nothing short of horrendous this season.
Butler had every right to feel some kind of way as Riley has historically disrespected his star athletes from Shaquille O'Neal to Lebron James to Dwyane Wade and now Butler.
Butler went through a seven-game suspension and has played the last few games, but now when it’s time to behave like a professional and show up for a simple team flight, he failed to do so as he missed today’s flight to Milwaukee and has now been suspended for two games.
All he did was validate what so many are saying about him - that he is an entitled brat. At the end of the day, he is making almost $50 million this season. Act like a professional. It’s not that complicated.
This latest episode has led to the Heat suspended him for another two games. The team released a statement late Tuesday night.
It read: "We have suspended Jimmy Butler for two games for continued pattern of disregard of team rules, insubordinate conduct and conduct detrimental to the team, including missing today’s team flight to Milwaukee."
Rudy Rodiguez-Chomat is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at Comeonnowthepodcast@gmail.com or follow his podcast on YouTube
X: @ComeOnNowPod