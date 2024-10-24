Opinion: Miami Heat EMBARRASS Pat Riley On Court-Naming Celebration
Opening night was supposed to be a celebration, but the Miami Heat did the exact opposite of what Pat Riley was known for and that’s defense.
Miami‘s defense was atrocious. It was lazy. It played with no energy and it was annihilated in the season opener by the Orlando Magic 116-97.
The problems were glaring. Jimmy Butler didn’t show up. He was 1 for 8 with three points. Bam Adebayo didn't show up. He has decided he’d rather shoot threes than score in his comfort zone. He only took five shots, but two of them were from 3-point range. He missed both. He missed three free throws in the first quarter and finished 7 of 10 from the line.
Terry Rozier shot up as many air balls as Sabrina Ionescu did in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals, yet he was best player on the floor for the Heat. That isn't saying much because he was 5 of 15 for an inefficient 19 points.
Miami shot 38.6 percent, getting absolutely pulverized on the offensive glass. This game looked like JV vs. Varsity. It was a 4-point game at the half. But the lengthy celebration of Pat Riley seem to put the Heat into a coma.
One can hope the Heat get it together before they play on Saturday in Charlotte, but the lack of energy and excitement and passion is concerning.
Rudy Rodiguez-Chomat is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at Comeonnowthepodcast@gmail.com or follow his podcast on YouTube
