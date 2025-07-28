OPINION: Miami Heat Should Jump At Opportunity To Add Two-Time All-Star
The Miami Heat's offseason should not be complete. While the team has improved by adding guards Norman Powell and Kasparas Jakucionis, there has not been a big addition for the frontcourt. While Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware are good pieces in their own right, it might be a strong decision to add another big man.
Two-time All-Star Nikola Vucevic is the perfect addition to the Miami rotation. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Vucevic's market has dwindled to the point of potentially becoming a mid-season contract buyout for the Chicago Bulls.
Vucevic, 34, is entering the final year of a three-year, $60 million contract. If the Heat were to trade for him rather than playing his potential buyout market, guard Terry Rozier would be the perfect piece in terms of outgoing money. His market is presumably next to nothing given his disappointing play last season combined with the gambling allegations. However, if the Heat were to add a second-round pick or two to a potential trade package, I think Chicago would take the offer.
Pat Riley was criticized earlier this offseason for not acquiring Kevin Durant because of his desire to keep his younger players. Right now, there is a solid center on the trade market who Miami could acquire for next to nothing. Vucevic offers a solid skillset off the bench or even in the starting lineup as a big man who could shoot. There are multiple lineups or rotations the Heat could use with the trio of Adebayo, Ware and Vucevic.
With Rozier's money just sitting on the cap table, it feels like the Heat quietly have the option to just make a free move considering his current value to the team. Riley should jump at the opportunity to add Vucevic even at his age and contract.