Pat Riley Calls Contract Extension For Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra “Deserved"
While the Miami Heat are gearing up for free agency, at least one member of the organization is off the trade market.
Erik Spoelstra signed an eight-year extension with the Heat in early January to remain as coach. The $120-million contract is the highest-paying of any coach in American professional sports.
“He deserves it," Riley said about the contract. "Look, are we different than other teams? Darvin Ham just left the Lakers. I think he was the sixth coach in the last 13 years or something like that. I believe in continuity. I'm not making that example to make it."
Spoelstra took over for Riley as the Heat’s head coach before the 2008-09 season. Spoelstra’s 1227 games and 750 wins are the most by any coach in franchise history. He has led the Heat to the playoffs 13 times. Under Spoelstra, the Heat have two championships in six NBA Finals appearances.
"It's easy to say we want stability," Riley said. "He's been with the organization. He's a hell of a coach and to tie him up. He could've been a free agent. He could be anywhere. I think that leads to organizational stability ... I know he has great respect in the NBA by a lot of players. Word gets around how he coaches."
Spoelstra and Riley have played instrumental roles in implementing what many refer to as “Heat Culture.” This has led to many players like LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Jimmy Butler wanting to play in Miami.
Casey Fahrer is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He can be reached at caseyfahrer716@gmail.com.
You can also check out his personal blog HERE