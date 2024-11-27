Pat Riley Predicts How Many Titles Miami Heat Could Have If LeBron James Stayed
LeBron James’ and Chris Bosh's decision to join forces with Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat had a massive impact.
The trio dominated the NBA from 2010 to 2014.
Team president Pat Riley believes the Heat could have won up to five or six championships if James stayed.
"It didn't upset me, but it hurt me that we couldn’t keep that team together," Riley said during an appearance on The OGs Show with Mike Miller and Udonis Haslem. "I think it was a five or six championship team. I really do. We could have kept them all together and stayed healthy from that standpoint. But the nature of the game is what it is.”
We don’t know if the group would’ve reached that many championships—probably one or two more.
Interestingly, NBA fans would’ve preferred a more compelling finals matchup between the Heat and Golden State Warriors. Instead, the Warriors faced James four times when he joined the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Heat defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs to win back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013.
The 2012-13 season marks the best season of the Big Three era. The Heat set a franchise record with 66 wins and reached a 27-game winning streak, the second-longest in NBA history.
The Heat made two trips to the Finals in 2020 and 2023, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets. They are seeking their first championship since 2013.
