Pelle Larsson Provided Spark Off The Bench For Miami Heat In Overtime Win
Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson knows how to maximize opportunities whenever coach Erik Spoelstra calls his number.
Larsson had a career-high 14 points on 75 percent shooting, five rebounds, and one steal in 37 minutes in Sunday's win against the Dallas Mavericks. He was a plus 17.
Larsson has now scored in double figures twice this year.
“It feels good,” Larsson said. “It’s all about the first kind of run. We have so many guys off the bench that can do that and play a whole game like this, so it’s really anyone’s day, and if you're off to a good start, they’re going to trust you and put you back in.”
After the game, Jimmy Butler shared with the media that Larsson reminded him of him during his early NBA years.
“He just does everything,” Butler said. “He can shoot the ball, he can handle the ball, he can finish, he can guard. I think that as the game continuously slows down for him, he’s just going to get more and more comfortable and better. It’s really going to be hard for Spo to take him off the floor. I like the way that I always see him in early and leaving late, and honestly, he reminds me of myself whenever I was younger in this league.”
Spoelstra also praised the rookie for his hard work and effort.
“Pelle played so hard, “ Spoelstra said. “He really played hard, you know, picked up full-court guarding bigger guys, throwing his body all around. He had an impact for sure.”
