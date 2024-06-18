Providence's Devin Carter Would Give Miami Heat A Two-Way Threat If Drafted At No. 15
The Miami Heat leaned into the offensive end when they made a late January trade to pair Terry Rozier with Tyler Herro in the backcourt.
Providence guard Devin Carter could bring more two-way balance to this guard group—provided he’s still on the board when Miami comes on the clock with the No. 15 pick in the NBA draft.
That appears like a major if at the moment. Yahoo Sports’ Krysten Peek recently called Carter “one of the biggest risers heading into the draft” while mocking him 10th overall to the Utah Jazz.
In a draft as unpredictable as this one might be, though, a potential slide back from No. 10 to No. 15 hardly feels impossible, especially if teams chase upside they don’t see the 22-year-old Carter possessing.
Yet, Carter’s polish shouldn’t be construed as a lack of potential. He may not be a star-in-the-making, but he could be the kind of glue-guy who stars in his role. His scouting report reads like a coach’s dream. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor called Carter “a positive contributor in every single facet of the game” while noting he is a “lockdown point-of-attack defender” who also “does all the little things on offense.”
That’s all a long-winded way of saying Carter may never be a franchise’s primary puzzle piece, but he could absolutely be that two-way connector that makes all of the other puzzle pieces fit. And since the Heat might already be covered when it comes to stars—Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro all raise their hands—they might be shopping for more of a finishing piece than a foundational one.
Carter could make a ton of sense for this club. Again, provided someone hasn’t snatched him before the Heat have a chance to.
Zach Buckley works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at zbuck07@gmail.com or follow him on X @ZachBuckleyNBA.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE
Subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE