Report: Bradley Beal Would Waive No-Trade Clause To Join Miami Heat
One of Jimmy Butler's reported preferred destinations are the Phoenix Suns.
For Butler to join Phoenix in a trade, guard Bradley Beal would most likely have to be involved to make salaries work.
Veteran NBA insider John Gambadoro reported the Heat are among three teams Beal would waive his no-trade clause to join.
Beal signed a five-year extension worth $251 million with the Washington Wizards in 2022. Part of his deal included a no-trade clause. A year later, he was traded to the Suns, where he is making $50 million this season.
Beal had trouble staying on the court last season, playing only 53 games. This season, he has seen a decrease in almost every statistical category. He is averaging 17.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
It was announced Beal would be coming off the bench for the Suns' bout against the 76ers Monday. Many are wondering if the benching was a ploy to get Beal to waive the clause.
The Heat are reportedly not looking for an expensive long-term contract in return for Butler. Moving on from Butler would open up cap space this offseason. The team could build around Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.
If Beal came to Miami, he would presumably become the starting shooting guard. Over his 13-year career, he has established himself as an efficient scorer. Beal turns 32 after this season.
The trade deadline is Feb. 6.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
