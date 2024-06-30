Report: Kevin Love Expected To Re-Sign With Miami Heat
Miami Heat forward Kevin Love has said all along he wants to remain in South Florida the remainder of his career.
He is apparently moving one step closer to making that happen. On Sunday. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Love and the Heat are closing in on a two-year, $8-million deal. This will mark Love's second full season in Miami after being acquired at midseason 2023.
Last year he averaged 8.8 points and 6.1 rebounds.
MARTIN, BRYANT LIKELY ON THE MOVE
Miami Heat players Caleb Martin and Thomas Bryant both declined their player options before the deadline.
They became free agents Sunday at 6 p.m. Martin is more important of the two because he was a rotation player the last two seasons.
HEAT EXTEND OFFERS TO SWIDER, WILLIAMS
The Heat extended qualifying offers to Cole Swider and Alondes Williams on Friday.
Both players split time with the Heat and the G League affiliate in Sioux Falls last year. Swider averaged a team-high 24.9 points for the Skyforce. Williams averaged 21.7 points, 7.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds.
J-RICH TAKES PLAYER OPTION
Josh Richardson will remain with the Miami Heat for at least another season.
Richardson picked up his $3 million player option to return this season according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic. Last year Richardson was sidelined most of the second half of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.
Richardson was a key part of Miami's rotation before shoulder injury in February. He is expected to make a full recovery for next season.
