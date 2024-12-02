Report: Miami Heat Have ‘Kept Tabs’ on Struggling $90 Million Forward
As the calendar turns to December, the Miami Heat remain one of the NBA’s more inconsistent teams. The Heat enter Monday at 9-9 following a close loss to the lowly Toronto Raptors.
Could Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma be the missing piece get the Heat back on track?
HoopsHype reported Dec. 2 the Heat are among several teams who have “kept tabs” on Kuzma. Washington is a league-worst 2-16 and will likely trade several veterans in the coming months.
Kuzma averages 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the dismal Wizards. He’s missed time recently with a rib injury.
HoopsHype also listed the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Milwaukee Bucks as possible options for Kuzma.
The 29-year-old Kuzma is putting up his worst numbers since joining the Wizards in 2021. His 42 percent shooting is a career-worst and his lowest since 2020 when he still came off the bench for the Lakers.
Kuzma's 27.6 three-point shooting percentage is easily the worst of his career and well below his 33.6 career average.
Kuzma signed a four-year, $102 million contract extension ($90 million guaranteed) with the Wizards in June 2023.
MORE HEAT NEWS
Five-Time NBA Champion Blames Pat Riley for LeBron James Leaving Miami Heat
Trade Proposal: Miami Heat Trade Key Guard to Western Contender
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.