Report: Miami Heat Have ‘Kept Tabs’ on Struggling $90 Million Forward

Jake Elman

Nov 15, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) jumps to take a shot against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

As the calendar turns to December, the Miami Heat remain one of the NBA’s more inconsistent teams. The Heat enter Monday at 9-9 following a close loss to the lowly Toronto Raptors.

Could Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma be the missing piece get the Heat back on track?

HoopsHype reported Dec. 2 the Heat are among several teams who have “kept tabs” on Kuzma. Washington is a league-worst 2-16 and will likely trade several veterans in the coming months.

Kuzma averages 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the dismal Wizards. He’s missed time recently with a rib injury.

HoopsHype ​​also listed the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Milwaukee Bucks as possible options for Kuzma.

The 29-year-old Kuzma is putting up his worst numbers since joining the Wizards in 2021. His 42 percent shooting is a career-worst and his lowest since 2020 when he still came off the bench for the Lakers.

Kuzma's 27.6 three-point shooting percentage is easily the worst of his career and well below his 33.6 career average.

Kuzma signed a four-year, $102 million contract extension ($90 million guaranteed) with the Wizards in June 2023.

