Report: Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler In Favor Of Being Traded

Shandel Richardson

Dec 16, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) talks to forward Jimmy Butler (22) in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is apparently ready for a chance of scenery.

Butler prefers to be traded according to a report by ESPN's Shams Charania.

The report stated, "the Heat are willing to listen to trade offers for Butler, and that Butler wants a win-now contender in any deal. Butler has not formally requested a trade with the Heat, sources said, but is believed to be ready for his exit."

Butler's top destinations are reportedly the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns. In his seasons in Miami, he has led the Heat to the Finals two times. They lost to LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers in six games in 2020. In 2023, they were defeated in five games by Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Butler has been involved in trade speculation since the summer but a recent report claims the Heat could strike a deal involving Butler and Bradley Beal of the Suns.

According to the Arizona Republic, the Heat and Suns are in talks about a potential move.

"As for Bradley Beal, sources informed The Republic there still are conversations about a deal with the Miami Heat involving Jimmy Butler," the report read. "... Beal has a no-trade clause. So, he’d have to agree to a deal and it probably would be in the best interests of the Heat as part of any deal to have Beal then remove the no-trade clause from his contract.”

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.