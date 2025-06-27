Rookie Kasparas Jakucionis Confident In His Addition To Miami Heat
As the Miami Heat bring in rookie guard Kasparas Jakucionis, fans and analysts alike are detailing what he could potentially bring to the team.
He'll have the final verdict on that. The former Illinois wing detailed what he adds to Miami as a rookie.
"I think the playmaking and decision making," Jakucionis said to Miami Heat on SI. "Trying to make the players around me better, and pushing the ball to play fast. Just doing whatever the team needs me to win."
The Heat selected Jakucionis with the No. 20 pick, as he averaged 15 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists last season.
The Lithuanian wing not only excelled at consistently scoring but also at playmaking. He does struggle with turnovers, but that was mainly due to being the primary option on his team. In Miami, Jakucionis will be far beyond the leading player behind Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, and a cast of players ahead of him.
The hope is that he'll aid a Heat team that has struggled with offensive production over the last few seasons, whether it's shotmaking or assisting his teammates. The Heat need significant improvements after their embarrassing first-round exit at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers this past postseason. The front office will likely remain active in free agency and entertain trades, but reaching in the Draft was the first move.
