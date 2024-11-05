Should Alec Burks Be Miami Heat’s Regular Backup Guard?
Miami Heat shooting guard Alec Burks is one of the veterans who can give you a basket.
The Heat haven’t lost a game this season when Burks is on the floor.
Burks has averaged 12 points and two rebounds in the three victories and made 8-of-11 from the three-point line.
Burks played more than 20 minutes off the bench in all three wins. Should he be the Heat’s regular backup guard?
Coach Erik Spoelstra must use any weapon on his roster that can help them win.
Burks, 33, has demonstrated this season so far he can be trusted in the second unit.
The 13-year veteran is effective from the arc in the corner, especially when he’s open. In addition, he’s a good defender.
Burks had a season-high 15 points, three rebounds, three assists, and one steal, and shot 62 percent from the field in 29 minutes of playing time against the Washington Wizards last Saturday.
In last night’s 111-110 loss against the Sacramento Kings, Burks played only 13 minutes and scored two points. The Heat downgraded by limiting his minutes.
Burks’s performance on both ends of the floor should earn him more playing time.
The Heat coaching staff must reach an agreement to use Burks more often. He still has plenty left in the tank.
Burks was selected by the Utah Jazz as the No. 12 pick in the 2011 NBA draft. During the offseason, Burks signed with the Heat.
