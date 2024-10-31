Should Miami Heat Be Concerned Of Duncan Robinson’s Shooting Slump?
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is having a rocky start to the season.
The 30-year-old shooter out of Michigan is in a slump, which raises concerns.
In four games this season, Robinson is averaging 5.3 points on 26 percent shooting. It’s early, but Robinson hasn’t lived up to expectations.
Robinson usually performs better with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo on the court. So maybe we need to see more to see if Robinson can get going.
If Robinson doesn't break out of this funk, coach Erik Spoelstra could shake things up. Maybe give Pelle Larsson or Alec Burks more minutes to provide some spark for their bench. Larsson and Burks performed well in the preseason.
Robinson signed a five-year, $90 million deal to stay with the Heat in the summer of 2021. It’s the largest contract in NBA history for an undrafted player.
He’s an essential complementary piece to this team. The coaching staff might not be too concerned since they believe he will turn things around.
Every team needs someone who can be a huge boost off the bench. The Boston Celtics have Derrick White, the Orlando Magic have Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and the Oklahoma City Thunder have Alex Caruso.
Robinson is that player for the Heat. Let’s see if Robinson can start showing signs of life in the next game against the Washington Wizards.
Robinson is the fastest player in NBA history to reach 1,000 3-pointers. Robinson is also the Heat's all-time leading 3-point shooter.
