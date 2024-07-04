Should Miami Heat Enter Themselves In Brandon Ingram Trade Sweepstakes?
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is one of the most desirable stars on the trade market, and the Miami Heat should pounce at the opportunity to acquire him.
Not only would the acquisition finally put Heat fans frustration to rest, but the move could vault them back among serious championship contenders in the Eastern Conference. Numerous teams in the East are making major acquisitions this offseason, except for the Heat and Milwaukee Bucks. NBA reporter Marc Stein recently shared Ingram could see a change of scenery in the coming days.
“Attempts in New Orleans to trade Brandon Ingram have intensified in recent days, league sources say," Stein wrote. "Sources tell The Stein Line that on Ingram's side, with the reality that the contract extension terms his camp had hoped for are not forthcoming from the Pelicans, there has likewise been exploration of trade options.”
The Heat will have steep competition to acquire Ingram if they decide to do so, highlighted by the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, and Memphis Grizzlies. Their package could center around guard Tyler Herro, draft capital, and any players needed to even the cap space. While the Big Three of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Ingram seems a bit underwhelming compared to others, the trio could make serious noise in the postseason.
Butler is determined to have his best season to date, as he seeks a maximum contract extension next summer while Adebayo is entering his prime at 26 years old. Ingram crumbled in last year's playoffs, but as the No. 3 option behind Butler and Adebayo could himself in much more favorable matchups.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
