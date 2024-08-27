Should Miami Heat Finally Go For Zach LaVine?
The Miami Heat are probably one legit scorer from growing closer to winning a championship.
If they pursue a midseason trade, one player they could target is Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine.
LaVine brings scoring. He was a 20-point scorer from 2020-23. It appeared he had the Bulls on the verge of the next level but it never happened.
The Heat can offer Tyler Herro and/or Duncan Robinson in exchange for LaVine, who could take the scoring load off Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. A move finally puts an end to constant trade speculation of Herro and Robinson. Both have endured three summers of hearing their names in trade rumors.
However, there are some concerns.
LaVine tends to struggle in the postseason, shooting 42 percent in four career games. He doesn't have much playoff experience compared to Butler or Adebayo, who have played twice in the NBA Finals since 2020. LaVine needs to take advantage of every opportunity.
The other downside to LaVaine's game is his defense. Herro is not much better but at least he has bought into the Heat's system.
LaVine makes more than $40 million this season. The Bulls will likely trade him to avoid letting him walk during free agency. Will the Heat management take the risk and go for it?
Much of it depends how successful they are at the beginning of the season. If not, a move could be in store.
Miguel Mike Medina is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI.
