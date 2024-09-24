Should Miami Heat Have Pursued Demar DeRozan?
Some speculated the Miami Heat were favorites to acquire DeMar DeRozan this summer.
Instead, DeRozan signed with the Sacramento Kings on a three-year, $73.9 million sign-and-trade deal.
Should the Heat have made a stronger effort to pursue DeRozan?
As far as we know, DeRozan, a Los Angeles native, wanted to play for a California team. Rumors of him potentially going to the Lakers never materialized.
DeRozan joining the Heat would have brought more seats to the arena and put them slightly over the edge. However, would he have been consistent or effective in the playoffs?
DeRozan is a better performer in the regular season than in the playoffs. You have players like Jimmy Butler who turn it up more in the playoffs than in the regular season. DeRozan has a similar playing style to Butler, even though Butler is more versatile and does a better job of making his teammates better.
DeRozan is an exceptional midrange shooter—one of the best in the league in that department. He’s improved his perimeter shooting and is fearless when he drives to the basket. He’s a liability on defense, but overall, he is someone you want to have in the locker room.
If DeRozan, 35, had come to Miami, the team would have gone at least to the conference finals. When we discuss trades and free-agent signings, there are always going to be “what ifs.”
We might consider this a Heat loss and a gain for the Kings. Only time would tell if DeRozan was worth it for Miami to take the risk and get him at this stage of his career.
